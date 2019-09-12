Univision's Jorge Ramos clashes with Biden at Dem debate: 'Why should Latinos trust you?'

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos had a tense exchange with former Vice President Joe Biden over his immigration record at Thursday night's Democratic debate, asking the 2020 frontrunner, "Why should Latinos trust you?"

Ramos began by invoking Biden's support for a border wall as a presidential candidate in 2008 and the 3 million illegal immigrants that were deported under President Obama.

"Did you do anything to prevent those deportations?" Ramos asked. "Are you prepared to say tonight that you and President Obama made a mistake about deportations? Why should Latinos trust you?"

Biden responded by comparing Trump's presidency and Obama's "outrageous," claiming the previous administration never "locked people up in cages" or "separated families." He also pointed to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

BIDEN SAYS NON-VIOLENT CRIMINALS SHOULDN'T GO TO JAIL, DRAWS RIDICULE

He then vowed as president of offer protections for asylum seekers and also touted his participation in the Violence Against Women Act, but Ramos hammered Biden for not answering his question.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You didn't answer the question," Ramos said. "Did you make a mistake with those deportations?"

“The president did the best thing that was able to be done," Biden responded.

“How about you?” Ramos followed.

“I’m the vice president of the United States,” Biden shot back.