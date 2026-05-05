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Jordan Peterson suffering 'neurological injury' from psych meds, wife says he's in 'another realm of pain'

His wife Tammy Peterson told the New York Post that his mornings are 'brutally painful and discouraging'

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
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Jordan Peterson says Trump is tougher and more civilized since in second term Video

Jordan Peterson says Trump is tougher and more civilized since in second term

Dr. Jordan Peterson spoke to Fox News Digital about his outlook on the future potential of President Donald Trumps second term.

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Famed psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson is suffering a "neurological injury" from previously taking psychiatric medications and doesn’t plan to return to the public eye anytime soon. 

"Dr. Peterson is at home with family and helpful companions… he is not talking about going back to work yet," Tammy Peterson told the New York Post, adding that he "feels as if he’s in another realm of pain."

"His mornings are brutally painful and discouraging for him. Later, much later in the day, he sometimes feels some relief," she continued. "The damage done from psych medications from over six years ago takes patience, time and loving attention." 

JORDAN PETERSON HAS SEEN ENOUGH OF ‘DOOM AND GLOOM APOCALYPSE MONGERING,’ SAYS CIVILIZATION HAS BRIGHT FUTURE

Dr. Jordan Peterson

Dr. Jordan Peterson is suffering a "neurological injury," according to his wife. (Chris Williamson/Getty Images)

Peterson has a well-documented history of medical issues related to the use of benzodiazepine and his family has put a spotlight on the discomfort that occurs when going through withdrawal. Tammy Peterson said her husband "developed tardive akathisia — a chronic movement disorder characterized by intense restlessness and a compulsive need to move, a known side effect of stopping dopamine antagonist medications."

"There are many testimonials written by people who have suffered from psych medication damage," his wife told the Post. "The medical industry will have to face this evidence and take steps to protect the public from harm."

Tammy Peterson also told the Post that her husband suffered from sepsis while recovering from pneumonia in Switzerland. 

JORDAN PETERSON SAYS HE’S BAFFLED BY ‘DEGREE OF ANIMOSITY’ TOWARD TRUMP BY ‘ELITIST LEFTIST TYPES’

Pic of Peterson

Dr. Jordan Peterson misses weighing in on societal issues but has not talked about returning to work, according to his wife. (Photo by Chris Williamson/Getty Images)

Last month, Peterson’s daughter, Mikhaila, explained in a lengthy social media post that her father would be taking some "time off of everything" because he had "a psych med induced neurological injury, and has been suffering from akathisia."

Dr. Peterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

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Peterson, a beloved yet controversial intellectual, has largely remained out of the public eye for the past year. 

"He misses the opportunity to weigh in on societal issues," Tammy Peterson told the Post. 

Dr. Jordan Peterson has seen enough of ‘doom and gloom apocalypse mongering’ Video

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Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

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