Jordan Peterson has seen enough of ‘doom and gloom apocalypse mongering,’ says civilization has bright future

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is optimistic about the future of the world, and he hopes the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) Conference helps deep thinkers from around the globe come away believing civilization is heading in the right direction.

The three-day ARC Conference kicked off on Monday in London, offering thought leaders from across the globe a chance to formulate and exchange ideas. Peterson, who helped form ARC, called it a "new movement designed to bring traditional conservatives and classic liberals together at the cultural level, at the foundational level, all across the Western world and the broader world as well."

"One of the fundamental differentiating features of ARC is that we're offering an invitational future. We want to produce a vision of the future that’s so compelling and so positive, that non-cynical and non-naive people looking for hope will find it attractive enough to be voluntarily on board," Peterson told Fox News Digital moments after he delivered his keynote speech.

"We don't view the future through a zero-sum or Malthusian lens. We don't think that there is a scarcity of resources. We don't think that the poor have to suffer to serve the planet. We don't think that energy should be expensive. We don't think that the family is a destructive unit," he continued. "Quite the contrary."

JORDAN PETERSON SAYS HE’S BAFFLED BY ‘DEGREE OF ANIMOSITY’ TOWARD TRUMP BY ‘ELITIST LEFTIST TYPES’

Peterson said ARC believes there is "more than enough of everything to go around" and things like energy "should be cheap and plentiful and that the future would be abundant."

"People of goodwill can make the desert bloom," Peterson said.

"We don't use force or compulsion. We don't use fear. We use invitation, which is the proper foundation for voluntary governance," he added. "We’re inviting people to a future of unlimited possibility."

Peterson believes that "people of goodwill" can achieve unlimited possibilities if they compete in a trustworthy and reliable manner.

"There's every reason to assume that we're on the verge of a remarkable future. We've had enough of top-down globalist, utopian doom and gloom apocalypse mongering," Peterson said.

He said ARC doesn’t use fear and compulsion to get its point across, noting that "tyrants do that," but real leaders "invite."

"ARC is an invitational organization, and it's also devoted to supporting individual people in their own life, in their own responsible adventure, and so we're not interested in a top-down tyranny. Quite the contrary. We hope we can manage that," Peterson said.

DR. JORDAN PETERSON AIRS PRIDE MONTH GRIEVANCES, SAYS ‘CELEBRATION OF SEXUALITY’ IS NAMED AFTER CARDINAL SIN

Peterson helped start ARC and serves on its advisory board.

Keynote speakers include Vivek Ramaswamy, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel, Free Press founder Bari Weiss, Harvard Kennedy School professor Arthur C. Brooks, Hoover Institution research fellow Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Bishop Robert Barron, Dr. Bjorn Lomborg of the Copenhagen Consensus, Cosmos Institute founder Brendan McCord, former U.S. Department of Energy secretary Chris Wright, columnist Daniel Hannan author David Brooks, Whole Foods Market co-founder John Mackey, former President of Hungary Katalin Novák and independent journalist Michael Shellenberger, along with Peterson and many other thought leaders.

"I think people can judge for themselves. They can judge ARC for themselves because we're making everything that we do public and transparent. All of the proceedings of this conference are filmed and will be available on YouTube. And so, people can go and listen for themselves and reevaluate for themselves if the vision of the future that we're outlining is one that they find attractive," Peterson said.

He hopes that people come away compelled to partake in worthwhile civil or political action. He said the conference has more than doubled in size since it launched in 2023, and he believes the 2025 edition was particularly well-timed.

JORDAN PETERSON SLAMS ‘CARNIVOROUS, BUREAUCRATIC, MORALIZING DIMWITS’ BEHIND HIS MANDATED SENSITIVITY TRAINING

"We're very optimistic not only about the conference, but about the future of the West and perhaps the world in general," Peterson said.

"We're mainly obliged to be optimistic about the future. It's not a sign of naïveté. Quite the contrary. It's a sign of courage and faith," he said. "And that's what we want to foster and promote."

ARC bills itself as "an international movement with a vision for a better world where empowered citizens take responsibility and work together to bring flourishing and prosperity to their families, communities, and nations." The group rejects "the inevitability of decline," and seeks "solutions which draw on humanity's highest virtues and extraordinary capacity for innovation and ingenuity."