Jordan blasts Bragg lawsuit: Prosecutor upset Congress wants oversight on his anti-Trump former associate

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, responded to a theory surrounding a possible motive behind the lawsuit brought against him by New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg

Bragg announced his lawsuit against Jordan over the probe into his indictment of former President Donald Trump after the House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed former Bragg associate Mark Pomerantz.

Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who clerked for Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, reportedly wanted the office to pursue charges against Trump before he left the office after Bragg initially declined to indict. One analyst cited by "The Story" noted Bragg might fear Pomerantz under oath could reveal more inside information about how his office operates.

"Probably true," Jordan remarked on "The Story." "We know people went to work for the district attorney solely to go after President Trump. Pomerantz even said 'I'd do it for free [and] doesn't need to get paid because he had this vendetta to go after President Trump'."

He recounted how the Justice Department, Federal Elections Commission and Bragg's own Democratic predecessor Cyrus Vance Jr., declined to prosecute Trump on the same general charges.

Jordan argued Bragg's own original reticence to bring the case stemmed from the fact star witness Michael Cohen – Trump's fixer-turned-foil – is a convicted felon who has been allegedly caught lying on multiple occasions.

"Alvin Bragg doesn't change his mind until Mark Pomerantz leaves, writes the book and creates the pressure from the left to get Alvin Bragg to do the flip-flop and then indict the president," he said.

The congressman said Bragg also used federal funds to indict a former president, suggesting therefore he as a federal lawmaker has legitimacy to execute oversight.

"And then when we try to investigate, he says, no, no, no, we're going to take you to court. And the guy we want to talk to hasn't worked for Alvin Bragg for a year, and he wrote a book on this very subject. That's why we want to talk to him," Jordan said, referring to Pomerantz.

" We actually kind of want to know to was there any involvement with the Biden Justice Department, with the White House and how this all worked out."

In a previous Fox News interview, Jordan said it is clear Bragg would rather focus on politics than public safety, leading his committee to feel the need to hold such a hearing in the Big Apple.

Jordan also noted several Trump detractors have either backed the former president or criticized Bragg's case against him – specifically naming former FBI Assistant Director Andy McCabe.