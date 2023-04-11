Trump tells Tucker he has doubts about Biden seeking re-election: 'There's something wrong'

Former President Donald Trump indicated to Tucker Carlson in an exclusive wide-ranging interview Tuesday that he has doubts about Joe Biden seeking re-election for a second term.

Trump sat down with Fox News' Tucker Carlson in a wide-ranging interview that will be aired on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday, his first since his arraignment in New York City last week. He addressed his indictment, Biden's overtures toward running for re-election, and much more.

While Biden has informally indicated he wants to seek a second term, he has yet to make an official announcement. However, in an interview Monday with NBC meteorologist Al Roker, Biden declared, "I plan on running," before following up with, "but we're not prepared to announce it yet."

In the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" interview, Carlson asked Trump whether he thought Biden would seek re-election. Trump replied he found Biden unable to provide cogent answers in his softball interview with Roker, saying it is unclear if the president could handle another campaign.

"Look, I watch him just like you do. And I think it’s almost inappropriate for me to say it – I don’t see how it’s possible," Trump said.

"But there’s something wrong. I saw his answer on television about whether or not he was going to run, to a very nice guy named Al Roker."

Trump said Biden could not have gotten easier questions than those posed by the longtime "Today" weatherman:

"[Biden gave] a long answer about the eggs and this and that -- look, I don’t think he can," he said.

Though a rarity, presidents who formally declined re-election bids include Lyndon Johnson, Harry Truman, James Polk, Rutherford Hayes – and James Buchanan, the Pennsylvania Democrat whose controversial tenure in office ushered in Illinois lawyer Abraham Lincoln as the first Republican president in 1860.

Biden, now 80, would be the oldest president to be inaugurated if he won re-election, as he would 82 on his prospective 2025 inauguration.

Trump himself was once the oldest president to be sworn in, aged 70 at his 2017 inauguration, slightly surpassing then-69-year-old Ronald Reagan in 1981 and then-68-year-old William Henry Harrison in 1841.

Asked about his arraignment last week before a New York County, N.Y. courtroom on felony business record falsification charges, Trump said some staff and officers at the lower Manhattan courthouse were visibly emotional seeing him booked.

"They were incredible," he said. "When I went to the courthouse which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying – people that … professionally work there that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody."

"It’s tough, tough place, and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said ‘I’m sorry’."

The Democratic prosecutor who brought the case, Alvin Bragg, on Tuesday sued House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, over his attempted oversight of the indictment, and the committee's attempt to speak with former Bragg associate Mark Pomerantz.