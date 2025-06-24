Jonathan Turley: Supreme Court could soon give Trump 'enormous' victory in battle with left-wing judges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A looming Supreme Court decision on nationwide injunctions could have "enormous" impacts on the Trump administration, George Washington University law professor and Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley said Tuesday.

The high court is poised to decide on the practice that can currently halt executive branch policies affecting the entire country.

Conservatives have argued that injunctions have been strategically sought in left-wing jurisdictions as a strategy to frustrate the Trump administration's agenda on immigration enforcement and deportations.

"It's going to be an enormous decision potentially," Turley shared with "Fox & Friends," noting that a decision may come on Thursday.

"For the administration in the immigration areas, as well as other areas, the court could very well say, 'Enough. We're not going to have individual judges freezing the entire United States government on critical programs like this."

Turley said that many of the injunctions are brought in "favorable" jurisdictions in front of "favorable" judges who issue the injunctions to stop the president's policies in their tracks.

He cited U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, a Boston-based federal judge who presided over a class-action lawsuit from illegal migrants who are challenging deportations to third countries – countries that are not their country of origin – including South Sudan, El Salvador and others that the administration has reportedly eyed in its ongoing wave of deportations.

Murphy previously ordered the Trump administration to keep in U.S. custody all illegal migrants slated for deportation to a country not "explicitly" named in their removal orders.

This week, the court granted the Trump administration's request to stay the lower court's injunction blocking them from deporting individuals to third countries.

Turley broke down the ruling on Tuesday.

"The lower court judge said that, 'You're sending these people to countries that you've advised Americans to leave because of the violence.' But ICE is saying, 'Look, there's a reason why their home countries don't want them. Countries are not clamoring to get more felons to augment their home population, and that's not our fault. It's your fault. You committed crimes here, and you are deportable, and we're not a travel agency, so if your home country doesn't want you, then we're going to find the next best option.'

"With this order, they're allowed to do that," he said.

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch, Shannon Bream and Bill Mears contributed to this report.