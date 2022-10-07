Jonathan Turley lays out concerns Hunter Biden probe not looking at 'full scope' of potential crimes

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley analyzed potential charges against Hunter Biden, saying he has concerns over the scope of the indictment. On "America's Newsroom" Friday, Turley questioned whether the indictment would deal with all of Hunter Biden's potential criminal conduct including potential FARA violations which were pursued against former Trump campaign officials.

FEDS WEIGH CHARGES AGAINST HUNTER BIDEN, OUTCOME OF YEARSLONG CASE COULD BE ‘IMMINENT’: SOURCE

JONATHAN TURLEY: Well, there's never been a paucity of evidence of criminal conduct by Hunter Biden. There has been a lack of pursuit and an apparent lack of interest. And in looking at some of these claims, the concern really for some of us is whether this is being pushed by the midterm elections. The Republicans are expected to take over the House. They've announced they're going to investigate the Hunter Biden matter. This could essentially close off that avenue for prosecution by reaching a plea agreement. And so many people are concerned as to whether the full scope of potential criminal conduct is going to be included in this type of indictment. It's hard to tell until we obviously see that indictment about how aggressive this investigation has been. The concern that I have is that one of the crimes that has not been raised is a FARA violation that deals with the registration of foreign agents.

With people like Paul Manafort, the Justice Department went aggressively to prosecute those people who are not registered as foreign agents. Hunter Biden seems to meet that Paul Manafort standard. And if that's not included, it's going to raise a lot of questions because by not including it, you don't have to ask embarrassing questions about influence peddling that may have generated millions for the Biden family.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: