Sen. Cotton urges special counsel protections in Hunter Biden probe: Can't trust Garland not to politicize

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and more than 30 other Republican senators have called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to provide special counsel protections for the U.S. attorney who is investigating Hunter Biden. On "America Reports" Tuesday, Cotton argued it is a necessary step to keep the investigation from being politicized by the Department of Justice.

SEN. TOM COTTON: I don't think we can trust Attorney General Merrick Garland not to politicize this investigation the way he's politicized the Department of Justice. Remember last year when he sicked the Feds on parents attending school board meetings or earlier this year when he refused to enforce the law and arrest protesters outside of Supreme Court justices' homes in clear violation of federal law. We're not even asking for the appointment of a special counsel as happened, for instance, against Donald Trump. We're merely asking the attorney general to provide special counsel protections to the U.S. attorney who is already investigating Hunter Biden's many crimes. I think that's a necessary step to ensure that that investigation is not politicized.

