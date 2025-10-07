Jon Stewart mocks 'human flat tire' Chuck Schumer after shutdown press conference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart mocked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Monday, likening him to a "human flat tire" after the senator’s attempt at humor fell flat during a press conference on the current government shutdown.

"New data came out today from KFF, and that is not Kentucky Fried French Fries. KFF," Schumer joked before turning to Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. He then giggled to himself and said, "That’d be Kentucky French Fries, hm?"

"Who is that joke even for? Six-year-olds who watch C-SPAN?" Stewart reacted. "What the f--- are you doing?! Chuck Schumer is a human flat tire. You just can’t — [Schumer impression] ‘Kentucky Fried French Fry.’ Look at Klobuchar! Poor Klobuchar. That is the face of someone who talked to their dad, who said, ‘Just please don’t do your Indian accent in the restaurant. That’s all I’m asking."

Before ripping the senator for his "Kentucky Fried French Fries" joke, Stewart mocked Schumer for his exaggerated, hammer-like hand gestures from the same press conference.

"The Daily Show" host played a clip of Schumer saying, "Democrats are adamant that we must protect the healthcare of the American people," while repeatedly raising and slamming his fists at his sides.

"Um, good points," Stewart said half-heartedly after taking a deep breath. "Not crazy about this," he added while impersonating Schumer's hand movements.

Stewart joked that if Schumer had stopped after his comments about healthcare, "that would be great. But you're going to keep talking, aren't you?" before torching the senator for his failed joke attempt.

This isn’t the first time Stewart has criticized Schumer’s role as the Democratic Party’s spokesman.

In February, he pleaded with Democrats to stop "trotting Schumer out" to speak after the senator responded to President Donald Trump's tariffs by telling Americans it would impact beer and guacamole costs.

"Your response to the trade war is to f------ tell us guacamole is made of avocados?" Stewart said.

Stewart played a clip of Schumer arguing that Trump's proposed tariffs would affect beer and avocados, while holding up a can of Corona and an avocado.

"Democrats, can you please stop f------ trotting Schumer out there every time Trump traverses into the unreal? He’s not good at this," Stewart said.

The late-night host didn't stop there. In March, Stewart tore into Schumer once again for being ineffectual in countering Trump and congressional Republicans.

Stewart compared the Democratic Party to a stationary bike, "pedaling really hard and not going anywhere," after months of failing to block Trump's agenda in the wake of the 2024 election.

The late-night host played a clip of Schumer from 2019, where he claimed that he talked with members of the Republican Party "all the time" at the gym, setting Stewart up for a gym-humor crack at the senator.

"In the gym, they’re only being agreeable with you because they want you to leave them alone, in the gym, on the stationary bike. ‘Oh, sure, Chuck, I’m definitely going to do that.’ But I have to tell you something, pedaling really hard and not going anywhere, it’s a great metaphor for the Democratic Party right now," Stewart quipped, to the raucous applause of the audience.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.