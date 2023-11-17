Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters storm University of Michigan administrative building

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters on the campus of University of Michigan forced their way into an administrative building as footage emerged on social media depicting the chaotic scene Friday.

"Late this afternoon, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters forcefully gained access to a locked Ruthven Administration Building. An estimated 200 protesters entered the building," a spokesperson for the university confirmed to FOX News Digital on Friday. "U-M Police report building occupants have safely left the building and officers are working to restore order to the building. We will provide further updates as the situation evolves."

The spokesperson confirmed that protesters remained in the Ruthven Administration Building going into the evening as police attempted to control the scene. The building holds the office of University of Michigan's president.

Images shared on social media by independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager show campus staff and a campus police officer blocking the doors into the building until a protester opened the door from the inside, allowing others to flood in.

The officer is seen struggling to block entry into the building as the protesters force their way past him. The protesters can be heard chanting, "No justice, no peace!"

Another video shows protesters wandering through the building and gathering in the rotunda waving Palestinian flags as well as signs like "#UMDivest," referring to the anti-Israel Boycott, Divest and Sanction (BDS) movement.

A third video shows the pro-Palestinian protesters chanting, "The people united will never be defeated!"

The chaos at the University of Michigan is just the latest instance of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college campuses going off the rails in recent weeks following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel.

