©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Terrorism

Johnson calls FBI’s ‘alarming’ arrest of alleged Hamas terrorist proof of Biden immigration failures

Speaker blames Biden policies after FBI arrests Gazan operative in Louisiana who allegedly participated in Oct 7 attack

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Published | Updated
Alleged pro-Hamas attacker CAUGHT in Louisiana Video

Alleged pro-Hamas attacker CAUGHT in Louisiana

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., joins 'The Sunday Briefing' to discuss the arrest of an alleged pro-Hamas attacker in Louisiana, the state of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and George Santos’ release from prison.

A suspected terrorist allegedly linked to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel has been arrested in Louisiana. House Speaker Mike Johnson called the revelation "alarming," blaming the former Biden administration’s border policies for allowing the suspect into the country.

"I had no idea. It’s alarming to all of us, but I’m certainly glad that we have an administration who is prioritizing rounding up these dangerous people. It’s a great relief to a lot of folks down there," Johnson said on "The Sunday Briefing."

‘GO TO HELL!’ HAMAS CO-FOUNDER SNAPS AFTER BEING QUESTIONED ON OCT. 7 AFTERMATH

Mahmoud Amin Ya'qub Al-Muhtadi stands next to man holding gun

Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi, left, "crossed into Israel with the intention of assisting in Hamas’ terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023," according to the FBI. (Justice Department)

Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi, a Gazan native living in Louisiana, was arrested by the FBI in early October. The Justice Department said Al-Muhtadi was an operative of a paramilitary group that participated in Hamas’ 2023 attack on Israel.

The Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas assault on Israel killed roughly 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials, and sparked the ongoing war in the Middle East that has killed tens of thousands in Gaza. 

ISRAEL’S COVERT CAMPAIGN TARGETS HAMAS TERRORISTS BEHIND OCT 7 MASSACRE

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said records show the suspect entered the United States in September 2024, nearly a year after the attack, using a fraudulently obtained visa.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol, Sept. 2, in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"After hiding out in the United States, this monster has been found and charged with participating in the atrocities of October 7 — the single deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a press release.

MORNING GLORY: TWO YEARS LATER, THE WORLD STILL FAILS TO GRASP ISRAEL'S 10/7 HORROR

Johnson and other Republicans have been frequent critics of the former Biden administration’s border and immigration policies. A study from the Pew Research Center found that the "unauthorized immigrant population" rose to a record 14 million in 2023.

Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader John Thune, and Vice President JD Vance addressed reporters after White House talks

House Speaker Mike Johnson called the arrest of an alleged Hamas-linked terrorist in Louisiana "alarming." (Annabelle Gordon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"They had a wide-open border," Johnson said, warning that the impacts could last for decades to come.

"We know that terrorists got across the border, and I don't think anybody on planet Earth can discern exactly how many. We’ll be living with the threat and the ramifications of that open border, probably for the rest of our lives," he said. 

FBI arrests suspected Oct. 7 terrorist hiding in Louisiana Video

