Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

Hamas co-founder snaps after being questioned on Oct 7 aftermath: ‘Go to hell’

The interviewer asked whether the Oct 7 attacks achieved anything meaningful for the Palestinians as Gaza lays in ruins

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump set to visit Israel and Egypt to mediate peace deal with Hamas Video

Trump set to visit Israel and Egypt to mediate peace deal with Hamas

Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin joins Fox & Friends to discuss President Donald Trumps continued efforts to mediate the peace deal brokered between Israel and Hamas.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A prominent Hamas leader lost his temper and stormed off from a live interview after being pressed on the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks — and the devastating impact of the subsequent war in Gaza.

Mousa Abu Marzouk, Hamas’ longtime foreign-relations chief and a co-founder of the terror group, tried to justify his organization’s crimes by saying that Hamas "fulfilled its national duty" and acted as "resistance to occupation" in an interview on Arabic television. 

The host shot back and questioned whether the Hamas attacks had helped the Palestinian cause and if they had achieved anything meaningful for the Palestinians, according to The Jerusalem Post.

MORNING GLORY: TWO YEARS LATER, THE WORLD STILL FAILS TO GRASP ISRAEL'S 10/7 HORROR

Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk during a TV interview beside scenes of destruction in Gaza City.

On the left, Palestinians walk through destroyed streets in the Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City on Oct. 11, 2025, after Israeli forces withdrew on the second day of the ceasefire. Hamas co-founder Mousa Abu Marzouk, right, appears during a televised interview. (Anadolu Agency/Getty Images; Reuters)

"Was what you did on October 7 to lead the Palestinians to liberation?" the host asked in the Friday night interview. 

Marzouk, who is based in Qatar and is one of Hamas’s founding members, bristled and insisted the question was disrespectful and that a small group of fighters could never "liberate" Palestine on its own. 

"No sane person would claim that on October 7, with just a thousand or so fighters, it was possible to liberate Palestine," he said.

The journalist then continued, saying: "I am asking you the questions that are being asked on the streets of Palestine, by the residents of Gaza."

As the exchange grew tense, Marzouk snapped.

Gaza destroyed after bombardment

Destroyed buildings lie in Gaza, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, July 28, 2025. Marzouk was asked if the Hamas attacks had helped the Palestinian cause as Gaza lies in ruins. (Reuters)

ISRAEL, HAMAS MEET IN EGYPT TO REVIVE TRUMP PEACE PLAN AHEAD OF OCT 7 ANNIVERSARY

"These are your questions! Show some respect for yourself. I don’t want to talk to you. I don’t want to see you. Cut it out. Cut it out. Go to hell!" he said.

Marzouk’s comments, which aired on the Egyptian-based Pan-Arab Al-Ghad’s "With Wael," quickly spread across social media and came amid growing infighting and turmoil within Hamas as the war comes to an end.

Once seen as a polished Hamas spokesperson, Arab commentators saw his on-air outburst as a signal of a widening rift among the organization’s leadership as Gaza lies in ruins.

Jamal Nazzal, a spokesperson for the Palestinian political and nationalist movement Fatah, slammed Marzouk’s remarks.

Nazzal said his comments were "a disgrace that exposes the moral and political bankruptcy of a crumbling group that can no longer look people in the eye," according to The Jerusalem Post. 

Earlier this year, Marzouk expressed regret over the Oct. 7 attacks, telling The New York Times he would not have supported the attack if he had known of the havoc it would wreak on Gaza.

Displaced Palestinians walk north along road during ceasefire

Palestinians, who were displaced to the southern part of Gaza, make their way north on Oct. 11, 2025, as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appears to be holding.   (Reuters/Mahmoud Issa)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If it was expected that what happened would happen, there wouldn’t have been Oct. 7," he said.

Marzouk has been described in multiple reports as a billionaire, though his exact fortune remains unclear. 

In a statement posted after The New York Times' story, Hamas said that the comments were "incorrect" and taken out of context.

The Israeli government approved and signed the first phase of the President Donald Trump-brokered ceasefire deal in Gaza overnight Thursday. The agreement includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.

Close modal

Continue