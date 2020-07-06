John Sununu: If Biden wins, the nation will be transformed under 'socialists' like Warren, AOC

Former New Hampshire Gov. John Sununu said on Monday that the United States will be transformed by socialists if presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the 2020 presidential election.

“Biden has spent 40 years doing nothing so he personally will be doing nothing if he gets elected,” Sununu told “America’s Newsroom.”

“They’re going to put him in the basement and policy will be enacted by [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.] and the rest of the socialists that the Biden election would empower,” Sununu said.

Joe Biden tweeted Sunday night that if he gets elected, his administration “won’t just rebuild this nation — we’ll transform it,” raising speculation online about what exactly in the country will be transformed.

The tweet comes after a politically charged Fourth of July weekend, as the country works to manage a new surge in COVID-19 cases and tries to emerge from weeks of tense protests that have resulted in a widening divide between Democrats and Republicans.

Biden’s tweet did not specify what exactly he means by transforming the country. His critics from the left have expressed concern that he served in the upper echelon of government for over 40 years and didn't help solve these major issues in the past.

His critics from the right insist that a Biden White House will take marching orders from the Ocasio-Cortez wing of the party. Some conservatives say his vice president pick will be an early indicator of his administration's direction.

His campaign sent a link to his website when reached by Fox News for comment about the tweet. The tweet appeared to be embraced by supporters and was liked 140,000 times as of early Monday.

Sununu said that Biden and the socialists will transform the country into a “socialist government-controlled country” from the current “freedom and liberty” type of government that resulted in success since its inception more than 200 years ago.

“Nobody can put any other success on Joe Biden’s record except the crime bill. Bob Gates pointed out to us that while he was vice president, he was absolutely wrong on every foreign policy issue. It’s being in the wrong place, at the wrong time, doing the wrong things.”