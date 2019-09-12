Rep. Ratcliffe on Dems moving forward on impeachment probe: They want to change the rules 'to get Trump'

Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, said Thursday that the Democrats want to change the rules for impeachment and are making clear to their voters that they are "the party of impeachment."

“Jerry Nadler is wrong,” Ratcliffe told “America’s Newsroom,” after the House Judiciary Committee chairman said he "no longer cares to argue" about whether the committee is pursuing an "impeachment inquiry" or "impeachment investigation."

“That's entirely inconsistent with what he was saying back in 1998 with respect to the Clinton impeachment hearing. He again wants to change the rules because the rules need to be changed to get Donald Trump,” Ratcliffe said.

House Judiciary Democrats on Thursday took a big step in their Trump impeachment push as they set the ground rules for a formal committee inquiry — but Republicans laughed it off as a “giant Instagram filter” to hide how divided Democrats truly are on the question.

The committee voted 24-17 to define the rules for future committee impeachment hearings.

While the committee is not writing articles of impeachment and nothing is going to the floor of the House right now, the session still holds political consequences for both sides of the aisle.

"The resolution before us represents the necessary next step in our investigation of corruption, obstruction, and abuse of power,” Nadler said in his opening statement.

To clear confusion around the advancement of impeachment, Nadler said the panel is “engaged in an investigation as to whether to launch an impeachment investigation into President Trump."

“They can’t change any rules today that would allow for impeachment to occur by any other means than a vote by the full House of Representatives,” Ratcliffe said.

“I think the Democrats want to make clear to their voters that they are the party of impeachment and that they will make or break any rules they need to impeachment this president."

