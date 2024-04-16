John Mellencamp scolds audiences to have 'etiquette' at his shows after viral video of him yelling at hecklers

Singer-songwriter John Mellencamp is urging loud and intoxicated audience members to avoid his shows going forward following a viral video of the singer yelling at hecklers.

"I do expect etiquette inside of the theater, the same way you would at a Broadway show," Mellencamp told The Washington Post.

"My shows are not really concerts anymore. They’re performances, and there’s a difference between a performance and a concert. Look, I’m not for everyone anymore. I’m just not. And if you want to come and scream and yell and get drunk, don’t come to my show," he added.

A viral video shows the rock icon walking off stage during a concert in Toledo, Ohio, following a tense exchange with several people in the crowd.

One concertgoer screamed, "Play some music," as Mellencamp told a story. The comment drew boos and murmurs from many other attendees.

"What do you think I’ve been doing, you c------?" Mellencamp fired back. "Here’s the thing, man. You don’t know me. You don’t f------ know me. Hey Joe, find this guy and let me see him after the show."

Another audience member shouted for Mellencamp to play "Authority Song" as the singer attempted to continue his story.

"Guys, I can stop this show right now and just go home," Mellencamp said. "Tell you what I’m going to do. Since you’ve been so wonderful, I’m going to cut about ten songs out of the show. Here we go."

A moment after beginning his next song, Mellencamp declared the show was over and walked off stage. He would later return to finish his set for the night.

The "Pink Horses" singer made headlines in August following a testy back and forth with liberal comedian Bill Maher, where he claimed that only 1% or 2% of Black people living in America today have better lives than slaves.

Mellencamp later admitted, "I just pulled a number out of my a--."

Mellencamp, who has been outspoken about politics throughout his career, has been criticized by both sides of the political spectrum and various media outlets for his on and off-stage antics.

In May 2023, Mellencamp was criticized by liberal leaders after releasing a song about Portland, Oregon, that opined on the city’s homeless and drug crisis.

In November 2022, the singer-songwriter faced backlash from conservatives after he was pictured sitting for the national anthem during an Indianapolis Colts-Philadelphia Eagles game.