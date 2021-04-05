Sen. Kennedy slams MLB Commissioner, says he made 'baseball a blue sport'

During his appearance on 'Fox & Friends' Monday, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., slammed MLB's decision to move the All-Star game out of Georgia in response to the state's new voting law, suggesting that Commissioner Rob Manfred's move has brought politics into the sport.



SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: He's just made baseball a blue sport. He did. I don't get it. I don't get it. I mean, his attendance is declining. If it were my job, I would try to be adding fans.



...

The only thing I can figure is that Mr. Manfred is part of what I call the managerial elite - the entrenched politicians, the bureaucrats, certain members of the media, the academics, the corporate phonies - who think they're smarter and more virtuous than the people they make money off of. And, as best I can tell, Mr. Manfred just wet his pants with delight at the chance to virtue-signal here. And all they did was make Major League Baseball a blue sport. I don't get it.

