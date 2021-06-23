Kennedy blasts Biden: 'Chicago became the world's largest outdoor shooting range' because of liberal policies

Senate Judiciary Committee member John N. Kennedy, R-La., sounded off Wednesday on "Hannity" following President Biden's address laying out his plan to tamp down the nationwide crime surge.

KENNEDY: Why has Chicago become the world’s largest outdoor shooting range? Why is it safer to walk down the streets of Mogadishu than New York City? Crime is not up, as the president seemed to indicate today, because of inadequate background checks. Crime is up because many, not all, but many members of the president’s own party believe in defunding the police. They ran [for office] on it.

And in many cities, they’ve done it. Crime is up because many members of the president’s own party want to turn cops into social workers. Crime is up because many members of the president’s own party think all cops are racist, including, apparently, the African American police officers. Crime is up because many members of the president’s own party think that when a cop shoots a criminal, it’s always the cop’s fault. But when a criminal shoots a cop, it’s always the gun’s fault.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW