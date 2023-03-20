Sen. John Kennedy says 'activist' Manhattan DA Bragg 'could do a lot of damage' with Trump arrest

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., sharply criticized Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for investigating former President Trump. On "Fox & Friends" Monday, Kennedy warned Bragg could do "a lot of damage" to the Justice Department if he moves forward with a criminal prosecution over a 2016 payment Trump made to Stormy Daniels.

TRUMP'S EXPECTED ‘ARREST’: THE POLITICS AND POWER PLAYS BEHIND THESE LEGALLY FEEBLE CHARGES

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: Here's the way I see it. America's institutions should not be perceived to be political. Look at the damage that former FBI Director Comey did to the FBI. In this particular case, it's hard to know where the justice begins and the politics ends. The Manhattan District Attorney Mr. Bragg, we're not exactly talking about Oliver Wendell Scalia here, he's not a neutral arbiter. He's more of an activist than an impartial prosecutor. He believes cops are a bigger problem than criminals. He refuses to prosecute many crimes. He's the one who tried to prosecute Mr. Jose Alba, the bodega proprietor, when he had to stab a robber to save his own life. And I don't know what Mr. Bragg has as evidence, maybe he has the complete goods, but he can do a lot of damage here to a very important institution if he's not careful. And I would say the same thing if President Trump were a Democrat or if the shoe were on the other foot.

Bragg sent a private memo to employees decrying what he said was former President Trump's attempts to "intimidate" their office.

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," Bragg said in an email to employees over the weekend that was obtained by Politico and confirmed by Fox News Digital. "Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment."

Bragg's memo to employees comes after Trump on Saturday took to his own social medial platform Truth Social to encourage supporters to protest his expected indictment , which he speculated may result in arrest on Tuesday.

Trump has continued to fire criticism at Bragg in recent days, arguing the Manhattan DA is a "Racist in Reverse" for pushing the investigation of the former president.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report