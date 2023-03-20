Manhattan DA Bragg decries Trump's attempt to 'intimidate' his office in private memo

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent a private memo to employees decrying what he said was former President Trump's attempts to "intimidate" their office.

"We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York," Bragg said in an email to employees over the weekend that was obtained by Politico and confirmed by Fox News Digital. "Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment."

Bragg's memo to employees comes after Trump on Saturday took to his own social medial platform Truth Social to encourage supporters to protest his expected indictment, which he speculated may result in arrest on Tuesday.

TRUMP CALLS MANHATTAN DA INVESTIGATING HIM A ‘RACIST IN REVERSE'

Trump has continued to fire criticism at Bragg in recent days, arguing the Manhattan DA is a "Racist in Reverse" for pushing the investigation of the former president.

"Biden wants to pretend he has nothing to do with the Manhattan D.A.’s Assault on Democracy when, in fact, he has ‘stuffed’ the D.A.’s Office with Department of Injustice people, including one top DOJ operative from D.C. who is actually running the ‘Horseface’ Witch Hunt," Trump wrote on Truth Social Sunday.

"Bragg is a (Soros) Racist in Reverse, who is taking his orders from D.C. I beat them TWICE, doing much better the second time, and despite their DISINFORMATION campaign, they don’t want to run against ‘TRUMP’ or my GREAT RECORD!" he added.

JOHN KIRBY ‘NOT AWARE’ OF ANY VIOLENT THREATS RELATED TO TRUMP'S CALL FOR PROTEST

Bragg's office is reportedly set to meet with law enforcement officials to work out the logistics of a potential Trump indictment in a case that centers around the former president's alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump has encouraged supporters to push back against the potential indictment, arguing that the investigation is "corrupt" and "highly political."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!" Trump said on Truth Social.