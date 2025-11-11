John Fetterman says MSNBC 'stopped inviting' him for interviews since breaking with Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa, joked that MSNBC has "stopped inviting" him for interviews during his latest appearance Tuesday.

Fetterman spoke with host Katy Tur about breaking ranks with Democrats in his vote to help end the government shutdown. After the segment, Tur thanked him for joining the show.

"It’s a pleasure to be back," Fetterman said. "Hey, have me back. You know, I miss MSNBC. They stopped inviting me. I’m not sure why."

"No, that’s not true," Tur responded. "We always love having you. You can come whenever you want. Just give us a call."

"Yeah, absolutely," Fetterman replied.

Though Tur said Fetterman's claim was "not true," Fetterman has not appeared on MSNBC since his exclusive interview with Stephanie Ruhle in March.

During that interview, Fetterman repeatedly criticized his own party for being out of touch with the average American.

"I would just ask Democrats, like, start talking like a regular person. Most people are not sure what an oligarch is, you know?" Fetterman said. "You know, it’s, like, OK, is an oligarch? Is it like a rich dude or woman?"

He added, "OK, well, but there’s also another little secret too. Democrats, you know, we like billionaires if they’re giving to our causes or to our party as well too."

During the segment, he debated with Ruhle over the difference between "wealthy political donors" and wealthy individuals in the government trying to "enrich themselves and their businesses."

"That's different from being a Democratic donor who has the president's ear or, at the very least, his phone number," Ruhle said.

"I'm not sure if they necessarily are motivated just, you know, based on money," the Democratic senator argued. "Whether it's [Jeff] Bezos or [Elon] Musk, they have far more than you could spend in 100 lifetimes. So, for that, I think scarcity defines the luxury, so that's why a lot of them want to be engaged on that, because they have unlimited money, so I think they want to just be part of the conversation."

Fetterman was one of eight Senate Democratic caucus members who voted in favor of a deal to end the government shutdown and fund the government through January. He also initially backed the Republicans' "clean" continuing resolution to fund the government in September.