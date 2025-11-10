'View' audience member boos John Fetterman being announced as a guest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After siding with Republicans to move toward ending the government shutdown, Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman's name drew a "boo" from an audience member on "The View" when co-host Whoopi Goldberg announced he’d be joining the show this week.

"We can talk to him about this tomorrow… Senator John Fetterman will be here tomorrow," Goldberg said, drawing a loud "boo" from an audience member.

Goldberg appeared to shoot a brief glare in the heckler's direction before continuing, "So we're going to ask him [Fetterman], ‘What the hell?'"

Fetterman was one of eight Senate Democratic caucus members to join Republicans in advancing a measure to reopen the government, a move that drew backlash from progressives on Sunday.

Goldberg and other hosts of the show were sharply critical of the senators on the agreement. Co-host Sunny Hostin lambasted Democrats on Monday, saying they "let down the American people."

Fetterman's vote, along those of six Democrats and Independent Maine Sen. Angus King, marked a defection within the party as many, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., vowed to oppose the measure until it included additional healthcare subsidies.

Democrats have been deadlocked with Republicans since the shutdown went into effect on Oct. 1, with Republicans needing 60 votes to override the Senate filibuster.

Both sides still appear at an impasse on extending expiring Obamacare subsidies, but appropriators moved ahead with a package of spending bills that Republicans hope will end the shutdown, which is already the longest in U.S. history.

Fetterman has been critical of his party for not reopening the government sooner, and went as far as blasting the shutdown as a "failure" in an X post on Sunday.

