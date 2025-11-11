John Fetterman sides with GOP in Senate vote, says Democrats ‘crossed a line’ putting politics over country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Fetterman is defending his decision to break with Democrats and side with Republicans to end the longest government shutdown in history, saying his party went too far by putting millions of Americans at risk.

"I think my party crossed a line," said Fetterman, D-Pa., on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

He noted that the longer the shutdown went on, the more Americans were being affected by it. The shutdown has lasted for 42 days. It put SNAP benefits for millions of Americans at risk, causing thousands of workers to go without pay, and disrupting air travel across the country.

"That was a red line for me that I can't cross as a Democrat," added Fetterman.

The shutdown stalemate officially ended Monday night when eight Senate Democratic caucus members, including Fetterman, joined Republicans in backing a deal from Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

The Senate approved the package, which keeps most of the government funded through January. The bill now heads to the House, where lawmakers could vote as early as Wednesday.

"That’s been described as country over the party," said Fetterman.

"That’s been the truth throughout it, and it’s only wrong to shut our government down," Fetterman said, describing himself as "relieved" after the vote passed.

In exchange, Republicans agreed to hold a vote by mid-December on extending healthcare tax credits. Democrats had been holding out on a vote to pressure the GOP into extending Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire in 2025.

The vote has exposed division in the Democratic Party, as some caucus members have called for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to step down from his leadership position.

Reps. Ro Khanna, Seth Moulton and Rashida Tlaib have taken aim at Schumer publicly.

"Sen. Schumer has failed to meet this moment and is out of touch with the American people. The Democratic Party needs leaders who fight and deliver for working people. Schumer should step down," Tlaib wrote in a post on X Monday.

Fetterman acknowledged there’s uncertainty about the direction of his party.

"No one really knows," he said when asked about who is leading the group.

"My values are reflected in my vote and the things that I support here. And if that might put me at odds with parts of my party, I'm OK with that. I mean, we need to be a big party, a big tent party," he said.

The Pennsylvania senator, who has increasingly positioned himself as being a more moderate voice in his caucus, said he has "no regrets" about the vote.