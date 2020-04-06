Sen. Barrasso says Wyoming not issuing stay-at-home order: We've been social distancing for 130 years

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Sen. John Barrasso said on Monday that Wyoming is not ordering its residents to “stay home” because the necessary social distancing is already occurring.

“We do have a state of emergency in Wyoming. Anyone coming into our state, there is a 14-day quarantine. People are staying at home,” the Republican Wyoming senator told “Fox & Friends.”

“But remember that people are spread out here. We only have about five people per square mile. We have been socially distancing the entire 130 years that we have been a state,” Barrasso said.

SCIENTISTS OFFER HOPEFUL NEWS ON COVID-19 VACCINE BASED ON VIRUS' MUTATION RATE

Barrasso reacted to White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper that the state should be implementing stay-at-home orders.

“The tension between federally mandated versus states rights to do what they want is something I don’t want to get into, but if you look at what is going on in this country, I just don’t understand why we’re not doing that in their state,” Fauci said.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS MAP

Barrasso said Wyoming has currently 200 coronavirus cases and “no deaths.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Barrasso went on to say, “People are staying at home in Wyoming, so it is being done already. I think the governor has struck the right balance. The people of Wyoming know what’s best in Wyoming. We’re going to do that -- we’re going to continue to follow all the recommendations that are there in Wyoming.”