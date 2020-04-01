Health company AdvaMed ramps up ventilator production amid shortages at hospitals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Scott Whitaker, president and CEO of AdvaMed, said the health technology company is ramping up the production of ventilators to fight the coronavirus outbreak

Whitaker told “America’s Newsroom” on Wednesday that normally AdvaMed would make 600-700 ventilators a week in their manufacturing line.

“We began to scale that out dramatically in the course of the last few weeks. We’re doing about 3,000, maybe 4,000 a week now,” Whitaker said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration on Tuesday told hospitals they can start splitting ventilators between two patients in an attempt to remedy the dearth of the machines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 900,000 coronavirus patients in the U.S. could need the machines during the outbreak, according to the Society for Critical Care Medicine. Yet the group estimates the country has only 200,000, many of which are already being used by other patients.

In preparation, health officials across the country are reviewing guidelines from sources, including state governments and medical groups on how to ration limited resources in emergencies.

Whitaker said that the medical technology industry’s goal is to make 10,000 to 15,000 by late April.

“We’re scaling as fast as we can, working around the clock. We’re taking shifts that were eight-hour shifts, turning them into 24/7 shifts. The employees of each of these companies are stepping up big time to meet that demand.

“We hope by the end of this month, we’ll scale to a level that is just tremendous,” Whitaker remarked.

Whitaker said that the help coming from General Motors, Ford, and other automobile manufacturers has been “great” and is “welcomed.”

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.