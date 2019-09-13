Joey Jones on Beto's vow to take guns: Dems using an 'emotional talking point'

After 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke vowed to ban assault weapons during Thursday night's debate, retired Marine bomb technician Joey Jones pushed back and argued Democrats are using "emotional talking points" about gun control.

“There is a gun violence problem, but there isn’t a piece of legislation Washington, D.C. could pass that would take the guns used in places like Chicago off the streets because they’re already owned and used illegally, ”Jones told “Fox & Friends” on Friday.

O’Rourke declared at the debate that he’d use mandatory buyback program for assault weapons.

“Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15, AK-47,” O’Rourke said on Thursday in Houston, receiving a loud round of applause from the audience.

O’Rourke was complimented by his rivals on the debate stage for his outspoken efforts on the issue of gun violence. He suspended his campaign last month and returned to his home town of El Paso after a mass shooting there that left 22 people dead and many more injured.

Jones said there is an "epidemic" of suicides in the country, along with the gun violence problem, highlighting that mental health is at the root of both.

“This is a red herring. It’s an emotional talking point the Democrats are using,” Jones said, doubting that O'Rourke could follow through on his debate rhetoric.

Jones said the left's rhetoric on gun control is mostly working because many Americans on the coasts "don't know much about guns or how they're purchased."