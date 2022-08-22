Joe Rogan slams Hollywood hypocrisy: ‘Anti-gun, but they promote guns more than any other media on the planet'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcaster Joe Rogan of The Joe Rogan Experience called out Hollywood on Friday for being ‘anti-gun,’ yet glorifying guns in films.

Rogan spoke with comedian Tim Dillon about Hollywood’s hypocrisy on firearms during a recent episode of his podcast.

"Isn’t it f*cking wild that Hollywood in general is very anti-gun, but they promote guns more than any other media on the planet?" Rogan asked.

He elaborated, saying, "All their best movies, whether it’s The Gray Man, or whether you’re watching The Terminal List or Mission Impossible. It’s all — ‘guns save the day.’ Guns kill aliens, guns kill werewolves, guns kill everyone. Everyone bad gets killed by guns."

Rogan then paraphrased the Hollywood mindset when commenting on politics in real life, adding, "'But guns are bad and you shouldn’t have guns.' It’s crazy."

Dillon responded by calling out wealthy Hollywood elites for numerous political hypocrisies, saying, "Well, these are also the same people that live in these 20,000 square foot homes and fly private jets, but talk endlessly about climate change. The same people."

The comedian offered a theory on how those in Hollywood can have such a contradictory political agenda to what they advocate for Americans at large.

"I get it. Because if they start paying you the kind of money they make to ‘play pretend,’ they start paying you that kind of money to play ‘dress up’ – $80 million a year, $40 million a year, you start to go crazy," Dillon theorized.

Dillon warned that Hollywood elites then "developed this cognitive dissonance where you see yourself as something completely different than what other people see and your behavior as something that’s completely different."

The result, he warned, is that "they don’t view that as hypocrisy. They view it as like, ‘Yeah, guns are bad, but we can make them good.'"

Rogan chuckled and responded, "That’s so crazy."

Dillon continued hammering his point, arguing, "But that’s literally the way they think — ‘Guns are not good, but in our hands, they’re great because we can craft a narrative that makes them justified to have.’"

He then pivoted, suggesting that real world examples of people using firearms to protect themselves are disregarded. "And that woman that lives in her house who protected herself against an intruder? Yeah. That’s not ‘Mission Impossible,’" Dillon warned. "So that’s how crazy they are."

Rogan responded by offering an explanation that an industry built on illusions is the wrong place to expect coherent ideas from.

"It doesn’t seem odd if you think about what they do, they make fake things. So of course they’re fake," he summarized.