Joe Rogan slams Biden administration for ‘gaslighting’ about ‘recession:’ ‘What a bunch of weasels’

Podcaster Joe Rogan discussed the state of the American economy with YouTuber Chris Williamson and scorched the Biden administration for hiding America’s economic crisis in Tuesday's episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan brought up about how "the government is trying to not call it a recession," when Williamson told him that the definition of recession was changed on Wikipedia.

Rogan suggested that in order to avoid being held accountable for an economic recession, "they’re literally changing the definition, which is terrible and it should be pushed back against in a big way."

"It should be something that people get angry about, like, ‘Hey, you’re f*cking with definitions in order to pretend that you’re doing a good job,'" he lamented.

Rogan described the attempts to hide the recession as "gaslighting," warning that "people would think that it’s trivial, 'cause they are talking about this economic downturn, but it’s not trivial because we’ve always used that term ‘recession.’"

The podcast host recounted that "We’ve always used that term to define whether or not the economic policies that are currently in place and whether or not the management and the government has done a good job of making sure that the economy stays in a good place."

"They definitely haven’t done that," he observed.

Rogan’s guest, Williamson, quipped that for the Democrats, as the midterm election approaches, "If you can't control the economy, you might as well just control the language and hope for the best."

"What a bunch of weasels," Rogan replied.

NewsBusters released a report on July 29 claiming that Wikipedia allowed "at least 116 edits to the ‘recession’ page on its site in the past week alone. It appeared to be an attempt to downplay the 'technical definition' of recession, which is characterized by two quarters of negative GDP growth."

Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle warned Democrats Friday that using semantic shell games to hide economic strife is an unstable strategy.

In a piece headlined "Enough with the ‘is this a recession?’ blather," McArdle recounted how "Insisting that inflation was just a blip didn’t stop consumers from noticing that prices were rising. Nor did it protect Biden's approval ratings, which dived even as the administration continued to insist that everything was fine."

She commented that such an effort is indicative of a larger phenomenon among progressives, "it’s emblematic of a dangerous tendency on the left to believe they can control reality by controlling the words we use to describe it."