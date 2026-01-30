Joe Rogan skips Golden Globes after refusing to pay entry fee for podcast award nomination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Joe Rogan took aim at the Golden Globes after revealing he declined to pay a fee to be nominated for the awards show’s inaugural podcast category.

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan said organizers had asked him to formally submit his show for consideration, but that he had refused to pay the $500 application fee required to be nominated.

"A lot of people say, ‘Why wasn’t Joe Rogan nominated for the Golden Globes? Why did Amy Poehler win?’ I didn’t submit," Rogan said.

‘THAT SOUNDS SO REPUBLICAN’: JOE ROGAN STUNNED BY OBAMA’S OLD DEPORTATION RHETORIC

"They asked me to submit to be nominated for the Golden Globes and you had to pay $500. And the $500 is like for paperwork or whatever. I said, ‘No,’" he added.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" has remained one of the most listened-to podcasts in the world and was eligible for the category. The show has ranked No. 1 on Spotify for several years and has also topped Apple Podcasts and YouTube rankings.

Rogan argued that audience reach matters more than industry awards, saying, "You can’t tell me I didn’t win. I’ve been No. 1 for six years in a row."

GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER RECOUNTS HEATED EXCHANGE WITH FIRST-CLASS AIRLINE PASSENGER: 'MY BOSTON CAME OUT'

"All of a sudden, you’re gonna have a contest in front of all these people wearing tuxedos, and you’re gonna say now I’m not No. 1?"

Comedian Amy Poehler’s podcast "Good Hang" won the award. The decision drew criticism on social media, with users noting the podcast is less than a year old while other nominees have been on the air longer.

Rogan defended her win, saying, "I’m sure it’s good. It won. I’m sure someone must love it. If it sucked, they would give it to someone else, right?"

MAHER SHREDS GOLDEN GLOBES FOR NOT NOMINATING JOE ROGAN FOR BEST PODCAST, SAYS THEY LIVE IN A 'F------ BUBBLE'

Other nominees in the category were "The Mel Robbins Podcast," "SmartLess," "Up First" and "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard."

The "Call Her Daddy" podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper, was also nominated. The show has featured prominent political figures, including former first lady Michelle Obama and then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP