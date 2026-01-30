Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Joe Rogan skips Golden Globes after refusing to pay entry fee for podcast award nomination

Podcast host declined to pay for an award nomination before Amy Poehler took home the inaugural prize

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo , Alexander Hall Fox News
Joe Rogan took aim at the Golden Globes after revealing he declined to pay a fee to be nominated for the awards show’s inaugural podcast category.

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan said organizers had asked him to formally submit his show for consideration, but that he had refused to pay the $500 application fee required to be nominated.

"A lot of people say, ‘Why wasn’t Joe Rogan nominated for the Golden Globes? Why did Amy Poehler win?’ I didn’t submit," Rogan said.

Joe Rogan speaks into a microphone while standing inside a packed arena during a UFC event.

Joe Rogan announces a fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 8, 2025. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"They asked me to submit to be nominated for the Golden Globes and you had to pay $500. And the $500 is like for paperwork or whatever. I said, ‘No,’" he added.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" has remained one of the most listened-to podcasts in the world and was eligible for the category. The show has ranked No. 1 on Spotify for several years and has also topped Apple Podcasts and YouTube rankings.

Rogan argued that audience reach matters more than industry awards, saying, "You can’t tell me I didn’t win. I’ve been No. 1 for six years in a row."

Joe Rogan speaks into a microphone while standing onstage inside an arena.

Joe Rogan MCs during the UFC 300 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 12, 2024.

"All of a sudden, you’re gonna have a contest in front of all these people wearing tuxedos, and you’re gonna say now I’m not No. 1?"

Comedian Amy Poehler’s podcast "Good Hang" won the award. The decision drew criticism on social media, with users noting the podcast is less than a year old while other nominees have been on the air longer.

Rogan defended her win, saying, "I’m sure it’s good. It won. I’m sure someone must love it. If it sucked, they would give it to someone else, right?"

Amy Poehler poses for photographs while standing on the red carpet at an awards ceremony.

Amy Poehler attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 11. (Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Other nominees in the category were "The Mel Robbins Podcast," "SmartLess," "Up First" and "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard."

The "Call Her Daddy" podcast, hosted by Alex Cooper, was also nominated. The show has featured prominent political figures, including former first lady Michelle Obama and then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bill Maher calls out Golden Globes for not including Joe Rogan among new 'Best Podcast' category Video

Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

