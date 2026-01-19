Maher shreds Golden Globes for not nominating Joe Rogan for best podcast, says they live in a 'f------ bubble'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedians Bill Maher went off on the "smug" Golden Globes for not nominating Joe Rogan in the inaugural Best Podcast category this year during a new episode of his "Club Random" show.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" is widely considered to be the overall most popular podcast, and has been credited with helping to sway the 2024 election. Rogan himself has stated that while he may consider himself a liberal, the modern Democratic Party is scrambling to find their own equivalent to his show. In the first year of the Golden Globes featuring a Best Podcast category, he was not among the nominees.

Among the nominees were shows like actress Amy Poehler’s "Good Hang," which won the award, the feminist "Call Her Daddy" show, and NPR’s "Up First" podcast.

"They only nominated, like, the super-woke stuff," said Maher, who has criticized the Golden Globes before. "I'm sure there were good shows, but it was glaring that Joe Rogan was not nominated."

"He’s absolutely brilliant at what he does," guest Dana Carvey agreed.

"You're going to have an inaugural podcast category — it just speaks to living in the Bluesky bubble," Maher said. "But get out of your f------ bubble, you know? I want to be one of you. I am one of you, but you're just so hard to defend, because you're such f------ smug a--------, and this town is the epicenter of the problem. It really is."

"How many more liberal Democrats are there that say what you say?" Carvey asked.

"Not a lot," Maher replied.

Maher has used the term "Bluesky Bubble" before, referring to the left-leaning Bluesky platform made as an alternative to Twitter after the latter was acquired by Musk and changed to X.

He previously used the term to argue to a previous guest on his show, Patton Oswalt, that he was unaware of the concerns non-liberals talk about, such as the grooming gang scandals amid mass immigration in England.

