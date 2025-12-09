Joe Rogan's show snubbed from Golden Globes' Best Podcast category despite popularity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Joe Rogan Experience" was left out of this year’s Golden Globe nominations for Best Podcast despite being the most popular podcast across all major streaming platforms in 2025.

The nominations for the newly introduced Best Podcast award were "Call Her Daddy," "The Mel Robbins Podcast," "SmartLess," "Up First," "Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard" and "Good Hang With Amy Poehler."

Aside from NPR’s "Up First," which covers current news but is not overtly political, none of the podcasts nominated in the Best Podcast category were centered around politics.

While some political shows made it to the Globes' short list, including the "Ben Shapiro Show," Candace Owens' "Candace," The New York Times' "The Daily" and the left-leaning "Pod Save America," none made the final cut.

As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, another popular category of podcasts that was looked over for nominations was the true-crime genre. Some of the true-crime podcasts that were up for nomination included "Crime Junkie," "Morbid" and "Rotten Mango."

When asked by Fox News Digital why Rogan did not receive a nomination, the Golden Globes responded, by saying, "To be considered for nomination in any category, studios, production companies and distributors are required to submit all content for review for eligibility."

Though surprising to some, Rogan’s absence from the Golden Globes’ Best Podcast category isn’t the first time his show has been left off a major best podcasts list this year.

In July, "The Joe Rogan Experience" was notably absent from Time magazine's 100 Best Podcasts of All Time, while other shows with a fraction of the viewership dominated the list.

Despite being overlooked by both the Golden Globes and Time, Rogan was once again crowned Spotify's No. 1 podcast in its annual "Spotify Wrapped" marketing campaign this year, marking his fifth year at the top.

Unlike the Golden Globes nominations or Time’s top 100 list, Spotify’s annual top 50 rankings are determined solely by user engagement on the platform, measuring users who played at least two minutes, or 50%, of an episode.

Rogan also secured the top position on Apple Podcasts for 2025, overtaking The New York Times' podcast "The Daily," which held Apple’s top spot in 2024.