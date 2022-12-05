Joe Rogan unloads on 'fat' professors who say healthy eating is offensive: 'F--- off'

Joe Rogan slammed "fat professors" who defend unhealthy lifestyles in a Saturday episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience."

"F--- off fat professors, f--- off, you guys are unhealthy, it's not in any way good," Rogan said.

Rogan’s guest was fitness influencer Derek of the "More Plates, More Dates" YouTube channel, where the two appeared to reference a document from the University of British Columbia in Canada. The document defended the removal of nutritional information from menus because putting the number of calories next to an item can be "triggering" for some students.

"It can be triggering for those with disordered eating habits or eating disorders," the document to students read. "For those of us who have a rocky relationship with food, either in the past or present, it can be triggering when we are presented with caloric information, and it can affect our ability to repair our relationship with food. By stepping away from nutrition information, we can place a greater focus on the enjoyment of food and creating a satisfying experience."

OBESTIY: MORE THAN HALF OF YOUNG ADULTS ARE OVERWEIGHT, STUDY SAYS

Derek described how the university "removed all of the nutritional information apparently from the foods the students were getting on their meal plans, because it was ‘too triggering’ to show the calories."

He continued, "it presents this f---ed up scenario where you can’t even self-regulate, even the individuals who want to stay at a healthy weight, you can’t even figure out what the f--- you’re eating."

PEOPLE ARE LOSING WEIGHT FOR THE HEALTH BENEFITS, NOT FOR PHYSICAL APPEARENCE: MAYO CLINIC SURVEY

Rogan recalled a viral video showing a female professor, "talking about [how] avoiding certain foods is just ‘fatphobic’ and ‘it’s not based in science.’" He also remembered the woman saying, "you shouldn’t deny yourself donuts" and "to call some food ‘junk food’ is incorrect."

"How are you ever speaking publicly on this?" Rogan wondered.

Rogan criticized the idea that people are disturbed by "actual data" presented about the foods they are choosing to eat, and suggested that it, "doesn’t mean anybody should tell you what you should or shouldn’t do, but you should know."

The host suggested that by demonizing basic information, "they're raising the most non-resilient people possibly known to man, where every single micro-aggression, every single thing that can trigger you, all those are removed, and you are just raw and vulnerable."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We’ll protect you in this university system, and then spit you out into the world where you will then infect corporations with this ideology-and that is what we’re experiencing," he added.

"It’s wild how the shift to comfort mentality has very much become commonplace," Derek responded. "I feel like this is partially why men’s testosterone levels are dropping too-just like the lifestyle and encouragement to be a sedentary piece of s--- who is offended and insulted by literally everything, none of this is conducive to masculinity."