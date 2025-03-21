Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Joe Rogan mocks Tim Walz as Democrats try to address struggles to with male voters

'I think they're lost,' Rogan said of Democrats

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
Podcaster Joe Rogan shredded Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the Democrats for failing to appeal to young men. 

Walz was the guest on the governor of California’s podcast "This is Gavin Newsom" on Monday, where the two discussed the Democratic Party’s failure to appeal to the young male voter demographic.  

During one portion of the conversation, Walz suggested that Republicans attacked him during the campaign because he had a legitimate appeal to men: "I think I scare them a little bit, [which is] why they spend so much time on me." When Newsom laughed in response, Walz added, "No, I’m serious, because I can fix a truck, they know I’m not bulls----ing on this."

On Friday, Rogan made fun of Walz's claim about being a threat to Republicans.

Photos arranged of Rogan and Walz

Podcaster Joe Rogan mocked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for his attempts to make an appeal to young men. (Rogan photo from Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images | Walz photo from Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

"They're scared of him because he could fix a truck?" Rogan, bewildered, mocked the idea that "they're threatened by his masculinity."

"'I know how to fix a truck,'" Rogan said, mocking Walz. "Do you? I bet you don't! I bet if I bring a broken truck to you, and a bag of tools, you're f---ed!"

Podcaster Chris Williamson joked about Democrats trying to use Walz to appeal to masculinity.

"Yeah, it’s so crazy," Rogan said. "I think they're lost. I mean, they're also lost in that they can't control the narrative anymore."

Tim Walz takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Then-U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024.  (REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)

Rogan also brought up the Democratic Party's struggle to appeal to young men, noting that the way liberal commentators speak about many masculine hobbies and interests has basically coded them as "right-wing."

"Anything masculine is ‘right-wing,’ anything - you cannot be masculine," he said, criticizing liberal messaging, "Like, you cannot be interested in physical fitness, anything-"

"’It’s a pipeline to being right-wing,’" Williamson said, mocking the same mindset.

"Yes. You can't like fast cars. You’re not even allowed to like Teslas anymore, which are the fastest cars," Rogan said, mimicking liberal accusations, "'You're a misogynist, you're probably racist, maybe a Nazi.’"

Tim Walz takes the stage on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota and former Democratic vice-presidential nominee has been critical of the Harris/Walz campaign following its presidential election loss last year. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.