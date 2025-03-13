Tim Walz blames himself and Harris for America’s 'mess' under Trump, tells MSNBC, 'I own this'

Former vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., said that he and former Vice President Kamala Harris are to blame for the country’s current "mess" under President Donald Trump.

The progressive governor made the comments to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday night while slamming Trump’s trade and tariff policies, particularly the tariffs he imposed on Canadian goods.

"And look, I own this. We wouldn’t be in this mess if we had won the election, and we didn’t," Walz said.

"He is the worst possible business executive that I have ever witnessed… I need the business community to speak up," the governor said of Trump. He then praised the Wall Street Journal for its January 31, 2025 editorial that called Trump’s tariffs on Mexico and the U.S. northern neighbor the "dumbest trade war in history."

"The Wall Street Journal, thank you. Thank you for saying this is the stupidest trade war because I’ve been saying it, and so now I can go back to my constituents, Republican constituents, and say this is the reality of what you’re facing. So again, there is going to be pain."

Walz continued, shredding conservative leaders for telling Americans to be patient with any economic fallout from Trump’s tariffs.

He told the host, "The richness of a sitting senator like Tommy Tuberville or Elon Musk telling us we’re going to have to endure pain. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? Again, I think Americans have had it, I hope they’ve had it, and now we just need to do what we can do to make the case."

During a recent appearance on Fox Business, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., defended Trump’s tariffs, while admitting they might be painful for Americans in the short term.

"There’s going to be some pain with tariffs," Tuberville said, adding, "But tariffs got us back as the strongest economy in the world when President Trump was in the first time. He knows what he’s doing."

After bashing Trump’s tariffs, Walz pointed the finger at himself, saying the election loss by him and Harris is what led to these circumstances. He then challenged the Democratic Party to "make sure that Americans know, it’s not just that Donald Trump is bad, but we’re offering them something better."

Walz has been critical of the Harris/Walz campaign during media appearances following the 2024 election. In an interview with Politico on Saturday, the former candidate remarked, "We shouldn’t have been playing this thing so safe."

He added: "I think we probably should have just rolled the dice and done the town halls, where (voters) may say, ‘You’re full of s---, I don’t believe in you.' I think there could have been more of that."

The Office of former VP Harris did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.