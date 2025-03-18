Tim Walz admits Trump's appeal is making people feel like they're 'part of something bigger'

Former Democratic vice presidential candidate and current Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz explained in a new interview how President Donald Trump is able to appeal to people who want "to be part of something."

Walz was the guest on the governor of California’s podcast "This is Gavin Newsom" on Monday, where the two discussed the Democratic Party’s falling approval ratings and its inability to attract younger male voters.

Walz explained that, from his experience as a high school teacher and coach, people are eager to be "part of a team" and Trump provides that opportunity in his own way.

Walz explained that Democrats have trouble with disenfranchised men who played on youth sports teams and now Trump gives them that feeling again of being on a team, all wearing the same colors.

"Look, you can laugh all you want about red [MAGA] hats - people like those damn things, don't they?" he continued. "And maybe some of it’s sticking it in our grill, but I think it's being part of something bigger than themselves. And, right now, the Democratic Party doesn't feel like something bigger than themselves. And that's our whole goal: community."

Walz remarked that as media and society become "more fragmented," people "want to be part of something." Trump understood that and brought people in while Democrats dropped the ball.

"That’s why…the catchphrases and stuff - it may seem cheesy, but we're missing it," Walz said. "We're missing where people are … wanting to become part of something."

Walz has been hitting the media trail since losing the 2024 presidential election with former Vice President Kamala Harris against Trump. Earlier this month, he floated the idea of a potential 2028 presidential run.

"Well, I had a friend tell me, ‘Never turn down a job you haven’t been offered,’" Walz said when asked if he would run for president by the New Yorker.

"If I think I could offer something ... I would certainly consider that," he said. "I’m also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there’s a lot of people that can do this."

