Jon Stewart downplays late-night bias, insists Trump obsession is just a 'portion' of Colbert's 'joy machine'

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Comedian Jon Stewart downplayed late-night TV's focus on President Donald Trump during a final appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday, saying the focus on his opposition to the president was "annoying."

Stewart praised Colbert as his favorite person during the send-off interview, before turning to the president.

"He can do whatever he wants to do, but the ubiquitous bloviating of the commander-in-chief has put us all as defined as who we are in opposition to him," Stewart said. "And it's just a ridiculous framing. Yeah, it's a minute portion of the joy machine that you call your show. And it's annoying."

"I mean this from the bottom of my heart, not just for this show, but for the country," Stewart continued. "The day — oh people, close your eyes and dream. The day that the electorate in this great nation we call home repudiates this putrid administration. The day that that happens, my brother. My brother. There will be — and I mean this — the day that that happens, there will be a joyful noise from the bowels of this great country that will make Hungary's repudiation of Orban look like an Amish Sabbath."

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Stewart was met with applause as Colbert said people were exhausted by the Trump administration. This portion of Stewart's appearance did not air live on the show, but was included in the extended interview on Colbert's YouTube channel.

Colbert has hosted comedians, prominent politicians, actors, directors and more in his final weeks on "The Late Show."

He also had his fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver on the show last week.

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Colbert also interviewed former President Barack Obama on his show earlier this month.

His final show will air on Thursday. CBS announced last year that it would be canceling "The Late Show" for financial reasons, though many have speculated that the reasons were political.

Colbert was also joined last week by his "Late Show" predecessor David Letterman. The pair threw furniture, fruit and more off the roof of the New York City studio building, targeting a CBS logo.

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Letterman issued a scathing attack against CBS during the appearance, telling viewers, "In the words of the great Ed Murrow, good night and good luck, motherf---ers!"