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Jon Stewart downplays late-night bias, insists Trump obsession is just a 'portion' of Colbert's 'joy machine'

Colbert's final show airs Thursday after CBS canceled 'The Late Show' last year for financial reasons

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
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Jon Stewart claims late-night's anti-Trump reputation is 'ridiculous framing' in Colbert send-off Video

Jon Stewart claims late-night's anti-Trump reputation is 'ridiculous framing' in Colbert send-off

Jon Stewart, host of "The Daily Show," called out late-night's anti-Trump reputation on Tuesday, and argued during an appearance on Stephen Colbert's show that it was "ridiculous framing."

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Comedian Jon Stewart downplayed late-night TV's focus on President Donald Trump during a final appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday, saying the focus on his opposition to the president was "annoying."

Stewart praised Colbert as his favorite person during the send-off interview, before turning to the president.

"He can do whatever he wants to do, but the ubiquitous bloviating of the commander-in-chief has put us all as defined as who we are in opposition to him," Stewart said. "And it's just a ridiculous framing. Yeah, it's a minute portion of the joy machine that you call your show. And it's annoying."

"I mean this from the bottom of my heart, not just for this show, but for the country," Stewart continued. "The day — oh people, close your eyes and dream. The day that the electorate in this great nation we call home repudiates this putrid administration. The day that that happens, my brother. My brother. There will be — and I mean this — the day that that happens, there will be a joyful noise from the bowels of this great country that will make Hungary's repudiation of Orban look like an Amish Sabbath."

JON STEWART BLASTS CBS FOR CANCELING COLBERT'S SHOW, CALLS IT 'PATH OF LEAST RESISTANCE' FOR CORPORATE MERGER

Jon Stewart standing on the set of The Daily Show in New York

Jon Stewart appears on the Comedy Central series The Daily Show in New York on March 2, 2026. (Matt Wilson/Comedy Central)

Stewart was met with applause as Colbert said people were exhausted by the Trump administration. This portion of Stewart's appearance did not air live on the show, but was included in the extended interview on Colbert's YouTube channel.

Colbert has hosted comedians, prominent politicians, actors, directors and more in his final weeks on "The Late Show."

He also had his fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and John Oliver on the show last week.

DEMOCRATS FAWN OVER STEPHEN COLBERT FOR HOLDING 'TRUTH TO POWER' AFTER CBS CANCELS SHOW

Stephen Colbert with guests Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers on The Late Show set

Stephen Colbert hosts The Late Show with guests Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, and Seth Meyers during the May 11, 2026, episode in New York. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS)

Colbert also interviewed former President Barack Obama on his show earlier this month.

His final show will air on Thursday. CBS announced last year that it would be canceling "The Late Show" for financial reasons, though many have speculated that the reasons were political.

Colbert was also joined last week by his "Late Show" predecessor David Letterman. The pair threw furniture, fruit and more off the roof of the New York City studio building, targeting a CBS logo.

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Letterman, Colbert throw furniture at CBS logo off in defiant skit ahead of 'The Late Show' end Video

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Letterman issued a scathing attack against CBS during the appearance, telling viewers, "In the words of the great Ed Murrow, good night and good luck, motherf---ers!"

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

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