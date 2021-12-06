Joe Rogan torches CNN amid Chris Cuomo scandal: 'F---ing propagandists' whose 'ratings are dogs---'

Podcast giant Joe Rogan took a flamethrower to CNN as the liberal network is engulfed in a scandal following bombshell revelations about its former star anchor Chris Cuomo.

On Friday's installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which was released during Cuomo's suspension from the network but before his firing, Rogan insisted Cuomo was "done" as a journalist.

"I think CNN is realizing that their ratings are dogs---," Rogan said, "and that having these highly-polarizing editorial personalities like [Brian] Stelter and Don Lemon… I personally, maybe it's just my bias, I want the news. I want objective news. I want someone to tell me what are the facts of what's going on and what's happening. I don't want your ideological slant. I don't want this left-wing propaganda network, which is what CNN has become."

"The way I look at CNN now is so different than the way I looked at CNN 15, 20 years ago. I used to look at them as this is how I get the news. This is unbiased, professional news. They're going to tell me what's happening in Pakistan and, you know, what's happening in Mogadishu. These are the real journalists that are telling you the news," Rogan continued. "Now I look at them, I go, ‘You f---ing propagandists, the right-arm of Pfizer. What are you doing?'

The liberal podcast host added "there's a market for real news" and that "it's really hard to find that now," particularly outside independent sources.

Rogan has long-feuded with CNN, particularly over the network's coverage of his use of ivermectin as he recovered from the coronavirus earlier this year.

After the podcast icon revealed he was taking the treatment among others, several CNN anchors described it as "horse de-wormer" and a "livestock drug" instead of the human form of ivermectin that was prescribed to him by a doctor.

During an interview in October, Rogan forced CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta to admit his colleagues should not have characterized his use of ivermectin the way they did.

CNN later doubled down on its coverage of Rogan, stating, "The only thing CNN did wrong here was bruise the ego of a popular podcaster who pushed dangerous conspiracy theories and risked the lives of millions of people in doing so."