Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg comments on White construction workers: 'Shows a profound lack of understanding'

Rogan also criticized Buttigieg's response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
close
Joe Rogan slams Buttigieg for saying there's too many White construction workers in communities of color Video

Joe Rogan slams Buttigieg for saying there's too many White construction workers in communities of color

Joe Rogan criticized Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg Wednesday for saying there are too many White construction workers. Rogan said people should be hired on merit and not race. 

Joe Rogan slammed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Wednesday for saying that there are too many White construction workers taking jobs in communities of color. 

On his podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," Rogan argued that the workers should be selected based on merit, not race, and criticized the Department of Transportation's response to the train derailment that occurred in East Palestine, Ohio last week. 

"Do you know that he [Buttigieg] gave a speech the other day about how there's too many White people working in construction sites? Where these construction sites are set up in these communities, where the people in the community can benefit from it. Which shows a profound lack of understanding of skilled labor because if you're talking about people that are carpenters, people that are plumbers, and people that are electricians, and people that are framers and roofers, like that's skilled labor," Rogan said during a conversation with Bridget Phetasy, a comedian.

OHIO TRAIN DERAILMENT: OFFICIALS INSIST EAST PALESTINE IS SAFE BUT RESIDENTS AREN'T BUYING IT

Podcast host Joe Rogan speaks with writer and comedian Bridget Phetasy on an episode of his show.

Podcast host Joe Rogan speaks with writer and comedian Bridget Phetasy on an episode of his show. (Spotify screenshot)

"Like, you have to hire people that are really good at that, and if they don't exist in that community, you have to hire them from outside that community. That's why those unions are important, that's why it's important that, look if you see what happens when you have unskilled labor and unskilled people working on buildings, you have f*cking disasters," Rogan said. 

"The fact that he talked about that, and he didn't talk about this derailment, this derailment should be, but the derailment's a colossal failure on the part of the Transportation Department," Rogan continued.

TRAIN DERAILS OUTSIDE DETROIT, MICHIGAN, WITH ONE CARRYING HAZARDOUS MATERIALS

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) ((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar))

Rogan has been a frequent critic of the Biden administration despite holding liberal views on several issues. Buttigieg, meanwhile, has been criticized for his handling of various commercial air flight incidents under his tenure in addition to train derailments.

The people of East Palestine, Ohio, have expressed concerns that despite reassurances from public officials, their drinking water is contaminated and air polluted as a result of the train derailment that resulted in an explosion and the release of toxic chemicals into the environment.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

When asked by a resident at a town hall Wednesday night where Buttigieg has been during the crisis, East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway responded, "I don't know. Your guess is as good as me."

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 