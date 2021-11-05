Expand / Collapse search
Joe Concha: Migrant families could be paid more than Gold Star families under Biden plan

Biden claimed report on migrants was 'garbage'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Joe Concha: Migrant families will be paid more than Gold Star families under the Biden administration Video

Joe Concha: Migrant families will be paid more than Gold Star families under the Biden administration

The Fox News contributor discusses the White House walking back President Biden’s comments on payouts to migrant families

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacted Friday to the White House walking back President Biden's denial of potential payouts to migrant families separated at the border.

MCCONNELL, GRASSLEY DEMAND AG GARLAND CLARIFY REPORTED PLAN TO PAY MILLIONS TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

JOE CONCHA: You’re gonna pay $450,000 to migrant families that were separated, but if you’re a Gold Star family you don’t receive even remotely as much of that. If you were born here legally, you serve in the military, you’re killed in action and then your family gets less than that. The president calls the Wall Street Journal bombshell from last week ‘garbage,’ says you shouldn’t put that sort of garbage out there and now you have the White House saying ‘no actually it’s true.’ 

