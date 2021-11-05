Joe Concha: Migrant families could be paid more than Gold Star families under Biden plan

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacted Friday to the White House walking back President Biden's denial of potential payouts to migrant families separated at the border.

JOE CONCHA: You’re gonna pay $450,000 to migrant families that were separated, but if you’re a Gold Star family you don’t receive even remotely as much of that. If you were born here legally, you serve in the military, you’re killed in action and then your family gets less than that. The president calls the Wall Street Journal bombshell from last week ‘garbage,’ says you shouldn’t put that sort of garbage out there and now you have the White House saying ‘no actually it’s true.’

