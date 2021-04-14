Joe Concha rips media for refusing to call Minnesota unrest 'rioting'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha ripped media outlets during an appearance on "The Faulkner Focus" for refusing to acknowledge the recent Minnesota violence as "riots." During their coverage on Monday night, ABC, CBS and NBC's nightly news broadcasts opted for softer terms, declining to describe the chaotic scenes as "riots."

BROADCAST NETWORKS AVOID CALLING CHAOS IN MINNESOTA A ‘RIOT,’ OPTING FOR SOFTER TERMS

JOE CONCHA: Maybe we have to come to some sort of compromise here, you know maybe we could call them mostly peaceful riots. Would that work?

Because I’m old enough to remember the summer of 2020, when there were mostly peaceful protests going on in places like Minneapolis or Portland or Atlanta or Seattle and then literally behind a reporter you would see a burning inferno of a building that looked like the ending scene in 'Diehard' at the Nakatomi Plaza and yet they’re insisting these are mostly peaceful protests even though there were billions of dollars in damage.

So why is this happening? Well, obviously it’s the PC way to describe what is obviously a riot. When there are dozens of arrests made on a nightly basis, when dozens of businesses—these owners no fault of their own are looted or damaged, when the National Guard is called in I believe you can start to call that a riot.

