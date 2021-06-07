Joe Concha on Jen Psaki's CNN appearance: 'The most patently embarrassing interview you'll see all year'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha slammed CNN Monday for its softball questions during an interview with White House press secretary Jen Psaki over the weekend.

Concha described Psaki's appearance on the left-wing network as "the most patently embarrassing interview you'll see all year," and stated the network could be referred to as the "coddling news network" because of its unwillingness to hold President Biden and his administration to account.

"When you watch the news, when you read the news, what do you think we all get wrong? It’s like saying what advice do you have for the press so we can be as awesome as you are," Concha said, referencing CNN anchor Brian Stelter's most panned question to Psaki during the interview.

Concha posed questions he said Stelter should have asked Psaki if accountability of the administration was the goal for the network, including questions regarding the media blackout of migrant facilities at the border and Vice President Kamala Harris' lack of press availability on the border crisis.

"You could go on and on. Either way … this was the easiest interview that Jen Psaki will ever have as press secretary. She almost looked uncomfortable at some points, like, ‘Boy I knew this would be a cake walk, but this adoration is a little bit uneasy,’" he said.

At one point during the interview, Stelter asked Psaki what kind of country the U.S. would become given the "craziness" from the Republican Party.

"1-800-Flowers probably is delivering a nice bouquet of flowers to CNN headquarters right now for the PR when you see questions like that," Concha said. "CNN is struggling right now … Audiences are catching on certainly. You see now audience drops of 70% just from the beginning of the year. Imagine that, 7 out of 10 viewers are gone."