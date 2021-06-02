CNN’s Brian Stelter has miserable May as ‘Reliable Sources’ continues to bleed viewers

CNN’s "Reliable Sources" with Brian Stelter had a miserable May as the liberal network’s media program continues to bleed viewers.

Stelter’s program averaged only 836,000 viewers during the month of May, a 9% drop from its April viewership and a staggering 53% fall from January, when the country transitioned to the Biden administration.

BRIAN STELTER BOASTS CNN'S COVERAGE OF CUOMO DESPITE NETWORK'S HISTORY OF SKIPPING, DOWNPLAYING SCANDALS

"Reliable Sources" has shed a significant amount of eyeballs every month of the Biden era, averaging 1.3 million viewers in February, 1.02 million in March, 917,000 in April and May’s total of less than 900,000.

The left-wing CNN show that claims to "examine the story behind the story" is also struggling among the group of TV watchers who keep the lights on.

Stelter has failed to retain viewers among the demographic of adults age 25-54, as "Reliable Sources" has seen sharp declines in the category most coveted by advertisers. "Reliable Sources" settled for only 143,000 average viewers among the key demo during May, a 25% drop from its April total, and a 63% fall from the program’s January average.

"Reliable Sources" averaged 389,000 demo viewers in January but has seen the group turn away since, averaging 263,000 in Feb., 223,000 in March, and 190,000 in April before May’s yearly low total that dipped below 150,000.

Stelter, who regularly packs his show with liberal guests, made a habit of attacking Trump and members of his administration, and his program has struggled to remain relevant with a Democrat in the White House.