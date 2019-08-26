Joe Concha: CNN's Stelter pushing 'shameful, reckless' narrative by booking anti-Trump psychiatrist

CNN host Brian Stelter wanted to push an anti-Trump narrative on his program by booking a psychiatrist with a history of "unhinged" criticisms of the president, according to Joe Concha.

Stelter's decision to give Duke University psychiatry professor Dr. Allen Frances a platform to claim Trump is a more lethal leader than former Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong is "shameful," Concha claimed Monday on "Hannity."

"That psychiatrist that was booked by Stelter yesterday has a long history on social media of anti-Trump tweets -- things even more unhinged than saying that the president is responsible for more deaths than Mao and Stalin and Hitler," the Hill media reporter said.

"This is the narrative that Brian Stelter wanted to push.

DUKE PROFESSOR COMPARES 'DESTRUCTIVE' TRUMP TO 'HITLER, STALIN AND MAO' DURING CNN INTERVIEW

"It is intentional, it is shameful, it is reckless and it is horrible for this profession."

Host Sean Hannity added he believed Stelter is, "obsessed with hating Trump and Fox News."

During the Sunday interview on "Reliable Sources," Frances claimed Trump "may be responsible for" millions of deaths.

"Trump is as destructive a person in this century, as Hitler, Stalin, and Mao were in the last century," he said.

"He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were. He needs to be contained, but he needs to be contained by attacking his policies, not his person."

Frances said calling President Trump crazy would be an insult to the mentally ill, and claimed American voters are insane for wanting to elect him in the first place.

"I’ve known thousands of patients, almost all of them have been well-behaved, well-mannered good people. Trump is none of these," he said earlier in the interview.

"Lumping the mentally ill with Trump is a terrible insult to the mentally ill and they have enough problems," Frances continued. "Calling Trump crazy hides the fact that we’re crazy, for having elected him and even crazier for allowing his crazy policies to persist."

Fox News' Nicholas Givas contributed to this report.