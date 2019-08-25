Duke professor compares 'destructive' Trump to 'Hitler, Stalin and Mao' during CNN interview

Duke University psychiatry professor Dr. Allen Frances claimed President Trump is responsible for millions of deaths and said he has been more destructive than infamous dictators Adolf Hilter, Mao Zedong, and Joseph Stalin.

Frances appeared on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday, and almost immediately contradicted himself by comparing Trump to mass murderers, right before he discouraged personal attacks.

"Trump is as destructive a person in this century, as Hitler, Stalin, and Mao were in the last century," he said. "He may be responsible for many more million deaths than they were. He needs to be contained, but he needs to be contained by attacking his policies, not his person."

Frances said calling Trump crazy would be an insult to the mentally ill, and claimed American voters are insane for wanting to elect him in the first place.

"I’ve known thousands of patients, almost all of them have been well-behaved, well-mannered good people. Trump is none of these," he said earlier in the interview.

"Lumping the mentally ill with Trump is a terrible insult to the mentally ill and they have enough problems," Frances continued. "Calling Trump crazy hides the fact that we’re crazy, for having elected him and even crazier for allowing his crazy policies to persist."

He also listed his grievances with Trump, which include tax reform, climate change policy and his ongoing feud with the press.

"It’s crazy for us to be destroying the climate our children will live in. It’s crazy to be giving tax cuts to the rich that will add trillions of dollars to the debt," Frances added. "It’s crazy to be destroying our democracy by claiming that the press and the courts are the enemy of the people."