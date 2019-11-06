Joe Biden predicts Republicans will have an 'epiphany' once Trump leaves office

Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested that Republicans will come to a political realization when Donald Trump leaves the White House.

"With Donald Trump out of the way, you’re going to see a number of my Republican colleagues have an epiphany. Mark my words. Mark my words," Biden said during a fundraiser on Wednesday.

During his speech, Biden discussed how the next president would face a divided nation when entering office. “It’s going to take two things: One is somebody who in fact, knows how to reach across the aisle and get things done," he said.

BIDEN OP-ED INDIRECTLY ATTACKS WARREN'S 'MY WAY OR THE HIGHWAY' APPROACH TO POLITICS

"Now the people that are running against me tell me I’m naïve; one said I should be in the Republican primary, God love her. That’s not the way you get things done, man. You don’t go in and tell people that they disagree [with] there’s something fundamentally wrong with them.”

The comment seemed to be in reference to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who told him he was running in the wrong primary. In a post for Medium, Biden called Warren's comments "condescending."

"It’s representative of an elitism that working and middle-class people do not share: 'We know best; you know nothing.' 'If you were only as smart as I am, you would agree with me,'" he wrote. "This is no way to get anything done. This is no way to bring the country together. This is no way for this party to beat Donald Trump."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden's comments came as Democrats face rising tension over the direction of the party going into the 2020 presidential election. Biden, the perceived moderate, has faced criticism for not being progressive enough on health care -- specifically, declining to back a "Medicare-for-all" model.