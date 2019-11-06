Hemingway: ABC 'quashed' Epstein story, but broadcast 'wild' allegations about Brett Kavanaugh

If you don't share the political viewpoint of media power players, they will "destroy your life with no corroborating evidence," Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway said Tuesday.

Appearing on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," The Federalist senior editor said that the bombshell claim that ABC News "quashed" a story on allegations against Jeffrey Epstein wasn't stunning.

Project Veritas, whose controversial founder, James O'Keefe, has described himself as a "guerrilla journalist," published the footage that featured ABC News anchor Amy Robach claiming the Disney-owned network refused to air an interview she conducted with one of Epstein’s accusers and even suggesting she'd uncovered new information about Epstein's ties to former President Bill Clinton as his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was running for president.

"I've had the story for three years ... we would not put it on the air," Robach said on the hot mic. "It was unbelievable what we had, Clinton, we had everything."

ABC News denied it tried to stop Robach's story, claiming her reporting at the time did not "meet our standards to air."

MEXICAN CARTEL MASSACRE: 9 AMERICANS, INCLUDING 6 CHILDREN FROM MORMON OFFSHOOT MURDERED

Hemingway objected to the explanation, arguing ABC did not use the same scrutiny when it came to allegations of sexual misconduct against then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"It is worth remembering that it was just a year ago with the Brett Kavanaugh situation. That wild allegations were coming forth -- things that had no supporting evidence," she pointed out to Carlson.

"Those things came to be broadcast on that network even though there was no corroboration for them and a lot of reasons to dought the voracity of those stories. So, we're seeing this inconsistency that is indefensible," Hemingway said.

She added that she was struck by the timeframe Robach mentioned because three years ago was 2016.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We did not see reticence from our media about running stories about Donald Trump that made him look bad. And yet, you saw this profound reticence for any story that might negatively affect Hillary Clinton," she said. "It pays to have friends in high places, I suppose. But, this is such a great example of why people have come to just profoundly distrust their media."

"And seeing the power that the media have and seeing how corruptly they wield that power is really eye-opening for a lot of Americans," she told Carlson.

George Stephanopoulos, ABC News' chief anchor on "Good Morning America" and the Sunday program "This Week" who's overseen the network's political coverage, has had deep ties to the Clintons for years. Stephanopoulos is known to be highly influential inside ABC News, but a spokesperson told Fox News he had "no involvement" in Robach's interview.