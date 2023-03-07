Biden 'a human trafficker,' ex-Trump aide declares: 'Now we see the bloodshed he has wrought'

Former Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller declared President Biden a "human smuggler" and trafficker Tuesday, after Mexican drug cartels escalated their criminality with the kidnappings of four American citizens – two of whom were later found dead.

Fox News host Sean Hannity recounted to Miller and Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas how cartels have been able to increase their smuggling of humans and drugs like methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States, and spoke about the fate of the four South Carolinians besieged in Matamoros, Tamaulipas.

One of the four individuals in the North Carolina-plated vehicle seen on video attacked by suspected cartel members was bound for Mexico for a medical procedure when the incident occurred just minutes from Brownsville, Texas.

Roy said Americans have already witnessed such violence from the cartels, and praised Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy for grilling White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on what the president's response would have been if ISIS or Al Qaeda had carried out the cartel attack in Tamaulipas.

He also praised Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. for floating a potential bill designating cartels as terrorist organizations, saying he himself has drafted similar bills in past Congresses.

Miller keyed into the border crisis writ-large, saying his former boss Donald Trump enacted a policy of "complete-and-total removal" of illegal immigrants to Mexico, Guatemala or an official "safe-third agreement" country.

"Joe Biden came into office: He terminated every single policy I just mentioned and began the process of resettling illegal immigrants by the millions into our country," Miller said.

"He is a human smuggler. He is a human trafficker. And he is the single-best financial asset the cartels have – And now we see the bloodshed that he has wrought."

Miller continued criticizing Biden over the deterioration of the border and increased violence brought on by cartels, adding to the list of those similarly responsible to be "every single politician in Washington who supports Joe Biden's policies."

Earlier Tuesday, Fox News host Jesse Watters aired a comprehensive graphic depicting all the municipalities with marked cartel presence – which included areas as large as New York City as well as smaller cities like Allentown, Pa., Homestead, Fla., and Honolulu, Hawaii.

In response to Doocy, Jean-Pierre defended Biden, saying he takes cartel violence seriously, adding the FBI has been "on top of this from day one."

"And so that's what [Biden] is going to continue to do. When it comes to Americans lives and when it comes to the safety of Americans, the president's always going to make sure that that is a top priority," the spokeswoman added.