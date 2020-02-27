Joe Biden joins Chris Wallace on ‘Fox News Sunday’ ahead of Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden will join “Fox News Sunday” for an interview with anchor Chris Wallace, the 2020 Democratic hopeful’s first interview on Fox News during this election cycle.

Biden will discuss the results of the South Carolina primary and the latest developments in the contentious Democratic race ahead of Super Tuesday.

MSNBC WORKING AGAINST BERNIE SANDERS' DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION, CRITICS SAY

The in-depth discussion will be Biden’s first interview with Wallace since 2007.

Fox News provides candidates with a significantly larger audience than CNN and MSNBC and candidates that have embraced FNC have stood out during the election cycle thus far.

Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar performed the best through Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire’s primary and TheWrap media reporter Lindsey Ellefson published a story headlined, “Top 3 Democrats in New Hampshire Primary Were Also the Ones Who Didn’t Shun Fox News.”

BIDEN AD BUY IN NEXT WEEK'S SUPER TUESDAY STATES DRAWED BY RIVALS

“Is that a coincidence? According to a recent Morning Consult survey, it might not be,” Ellefson wrote, pointing to the study that noted Fox News is “the most-watched cable news channel in 299 of America’s 436 districts” and 24 percent of Democrats in America watch FNC at least once a week.

Sanders also won the Nevada caucuses following TheWrap’s report.

Fox News hosted a town hall with Buttigieg a week before Iowa. He was the only candidate to appear on the network during the buildup to the first-in-the-nation caucuses – and he won the state.

THE LATEST FROM FOX NEWS ON THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

A new poll shows Biden holding a large lead over front-runner Sanders in South Carolina, a state the former vice president sees as a firewall for his struggling presidential campaign. Biden is hoping the momentum carries into Super Tuesday and “Fox News Sunday” offers a large platform to reach potential voters.

Fox News recently celebrated its 18th consecutive year as the most-watched cable news network, dating back to January 2002. FNC’s 18-year streak is for both primetime and total-day viewers, including the key demographic of adults age 25-54.

Biden will join Sanders, Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Tom Steyer as candidates to sit down with Wallace during the election cycle.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.