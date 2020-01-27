Kobe Bryant coverage: MSNBC anchor denies using racial slur, apologizes for ‘confusion’

MSNBC anchor Alison Morris said she didn’t use a racial slur when reporting the news of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death on Sunday after accusations from viewers.

As news of Bryant’s shocking death unfolded, Morris anchored MSNBC’s coverage and some thought she said the N-word in a clip that quickly went viral.

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers.’ Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term,” Morris tweeted. “I apologize for the confusion this caused.”

WASHINGTON POST POLITICAL REPORTER SUSPENDED OVER KOBE BRYANT TWEETS

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The apparent mishap caused outrage and a Change.org petition calling for MSNBC for fire Morris picked up over 16,000 signatures. While many condemned Morris, others rushed to her defense to note that it was clearly a mistake.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m pretty sure she mixed up Knicks and Lakers and said a variation of both and wasn’t saying the N word,” one user wrote, while another said, “I don't like MSNBC, but this isn't a story.”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday.

Morris wasn’t the only media member to make news as details of Bryant’s death unfolded, as a Washington Post reporter was suspended for tweets about the NBA legend and BBC accidently showed footage of LeBron James when covering the story.