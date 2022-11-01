I'm Adam Laxalt: This is why I want Nevada's vote in the midterm election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Think how much life has changed for Americans in just the past two years. Families today are seeing the worst inflation in four decades, record prices at the pump, fentanyl flooding across an open border, and violent crime sweeping our nation.

This transformation is regrettable but should come as no surprise. It is a direct result of the sweeping liberal agenda imposed on our nation by Joe Biden, and his rubber stamp in the Senate, Catherine Cortez Masto.

Immediately upon being sworn into office, Joe Biden declared war against America’s oil and gas industry, canceling pipelines and suspending leases. Cortez Masto stood by his side, repeatedly voting to block domestic energy production. Over the course of this summer, I have seen gas prices in Reno skyrocket to nearly $7.00 a gallon, and they even reached an average high across the state of $5.67.

Next, Cortez Masto and her colleagues in Congress teamed up with Joe Biden to pump trillions of dollars into an already overheated economy, sparking the worst inflation crisis in four decades. In Nevada, prices have increased by 16% since last January, leaving families struggling to put food on the table and afford the goods they rely on.

Meanwhile, Democrats’ soft-on-crime approach and anti-police rhetoric has led to a sharp uptick in violent crime, and their refusal to secure the border has enabled all-time high illegal immigration, fentanyl trafficking, and human trafficking into our country.

Families in this country are hurting. They have watched what has happened these past two years and are left feeling frustrated, disillusioned, and concerned about what may lie ahead.

I am running for U.S. Senate because we need to change course. Catherine Cortez Masto has been more than happy to rubber-stamp Biden’s liberal agenda, voting with the President nearly 100% of the time. I will be a check on the failed Biden agenda that has inflicted so much pain on families in Nevada and across this country.

To lower prices, I will oppose Democrats’ reckless spending policies and instead will fight to unleash American energy production so that we can restore our energy independence and give folks some much-needed relief at the pump.

I will work to protect the 2017 tax cuts signed by President Trump which helped create one of the strongest economies in recent memory. Doing so will keep our businesses globally competitive and provide families with the assurance that they can continue to keep more of what they earn.

I will fight to secure our border, support our border patrol personnel, and stop the flow of deadly drugs pouring into our communities. The police unions and border patrol know this, and that’s why I have the endorsement of organizations representing 95% of Nevada’s law enforcement. The Nevada Fraternal Order of Police and the Las Vegas Peace Officers Association revoked their support from Cortez Masto and now support my campaign, and I am the first senate candidate in Nevada history who has received the endorsement of the National Border Patrol Council.

I will work to clean up our streets and restore law and order. As Nevada’s attorney general, I fought to uphold the rule of law, protect our state’s most vulnerable citizens, and ensure our law enforcement officers had the resources they needed to keep our communities safe. That is why nearly every single law enforcement group in Nevada is supporting my campaign for Senate.

The stakes in this race could not be higher. We have already seen the damage Joe Biden and the Democrat majorities in Congress have inflicted upon our country. If Democrats pick up one more Senate seat, Cortez Masto and her Democrat colleagues in Washington will be able to eliminate the filibuster and force through radical progressive policies like the Green New Deal that will fundamentally and permanently transform America.

We cannot allow that to happen. We must win here in Nevada so that we can take back control of the Senate and stop the disastrous Biden agenda.

Catherine Cortez Masto has stood side by side with President Biden, helping him enact policies that have plunged our economy into a recession and undermined the livelihoods of hardworking families across our state.

I got into the race because we need a change. Nevadans don’t want a rubber stamp. They want a Senator who will fight on their behalf day in and day out. And that is exactly what I intend to do.

