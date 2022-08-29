Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Jimmy Failla on woke mob targeting 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney: You can't cater to these people

Failla talks about the left demonizing 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
‘Euphoria’ actress gave breath to ‘losers’: Failla Video

‘Euphoria’ actress gave breath to ‘losers’: Failla

‘The Five’ discusses how the Left is demonizing ‘Euphoria’ actress Sydney Sweeney over family pics she posted of them wearing ‘MAGA-like’ hats and a Blue Lives Matter shirt.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jimmy Failla and the co-hosts of "The Five" discuss how "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney responded to the left's attack on her family photos wearing birthday hats that were "MAGA-like."

THE MORE THE GOVERNMENT GETS INVOLVED, THE MORE INCENTIVE HAVE TO RAISE PRICES: KAT TIMPF

JIMMY FAILLA: What she needs to understand is she shouldn't have touched this because it almost amplifies it and gives it what it wants. There's a whole cottage industry of people who get out of bed looking for something to get mad at. On Twitter, scientists have a word for them. They're called "losers." She gave losers a lot of oxygen because now they can run with this story. But the truth is, everybody, if you are eavesdropping on someone else's party, looking to trash them for a time and everything in between, it's because you're not getting invited to parties. These are losers. Losers, man.

No one, listen to me, you're never going to be at a party and go, well, I can't wait till the guy who gets offended at everything shows up. And that's the point. You can't cater to these people in society because they're the worst among us. We never liked them before social media. We shouldn't be pandering to them now. She should have given them, not a "Make 60 Great Again" hat. She should have taken an Instagram photo that said "Make the Middle Finger Great Again." She's giving them the finger. They deserve it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

Sydney Sweeney attacked over posting pics with family wearing MAGA-like hats Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.