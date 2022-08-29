Jimmy Failla on woke mob targeting 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney: You can't cater to these people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jimmy Failla and the co-hosts of "The Five" discuss how "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney responded to the left's attack on her family photos wearing birthday hats that were "MAGA-like."

JIMMY FAILLA: What she needs to understand is she shouldn't have touched this because it almost amplifies it and gives it what it wants. There's a whole cottage industry of people who get out of bed looking for something to get mad at. On Twitter, scientists have a word for them. They're called "losers." She gave losers a lot of oxygen because now they can run with this story. But the truth is, everybody, if you are eavesdropping on someone else's party, looking to trash them for a time and everything in between, it's because you're not getting invited to parties. These are losers. Losers, man.

No one, listen to me, you're never going to be at a party and go, well, I can't wait till the guy who gets offended at everything shows up. And that's the point. You can't cater to these people in society because they're the worst among us. We never liked them before social media. We shouldn't be pandering to them now. She should have given them, not a "Make 60 Great Again" hat. She should have taken an Instagram photo that said "Make the Middle Finger Great Again." She's giving them the finger. They deserve it.

